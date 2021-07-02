USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 378.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

