USDX [Kava] Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003036 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $59.86 million and $170,568.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016619 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005848 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 59,480,585 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.