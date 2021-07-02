Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

