Vaneck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.10

Vaneck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

