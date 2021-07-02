VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 694.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

