Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,439,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,996,000 after acquiring an additional 266,295 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,647,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,089,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.16.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

