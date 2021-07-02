Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $141.77. 376,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

