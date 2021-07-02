Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.481 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

VTIP stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

