Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $80.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.