Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,641.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $7.87 or 0.00023758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $3,641.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00132070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168787 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,098.75 or 0.99965056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,843 coins and its circulating supply is 658,683 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.