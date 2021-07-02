Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Vantage Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The offshore driller reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 295.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

