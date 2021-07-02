Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza Sells 14,514 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $57.82 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

