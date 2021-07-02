Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Down to $22.96

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $22.43. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 1,819 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,161.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,515 shares of company stock worth $1,122,859. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after buying an additional 688,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

