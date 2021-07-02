Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.95.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.84, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2,001.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 221,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 249,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

