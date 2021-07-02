Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

