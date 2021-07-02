VEON Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,112 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,009% compared to the average daily volume of 461 call options.

Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,818,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,046. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

