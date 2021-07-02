Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $699.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,751 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

