Vericel’s (VCEL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

VCEL opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.96 and a beta of 2.12.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

