Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.8387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

