VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3,698.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $838,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 74,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,009. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

