Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48. Vicor has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $392,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,797. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.