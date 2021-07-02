Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
VOG opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.67. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11).
About Victoria Oil & Gas
