Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

VOG opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.67. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

