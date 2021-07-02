Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 20,529 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

