Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

