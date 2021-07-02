Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 526.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

