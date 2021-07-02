Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,735 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,735 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 30,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.11 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

