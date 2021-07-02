Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Northwest Natural worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $9,943,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,881.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 97,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NYSE NWN opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.