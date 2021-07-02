Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VCISY stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

