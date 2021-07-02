Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners makes up about 4.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Viper Energy Partners worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,070. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.