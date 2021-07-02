Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $34.54 Average PT from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE SPCE traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,353,512. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $10,160,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 323,762 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

