Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 6.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.92. Approximately 332,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,448,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

