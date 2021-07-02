Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,291 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $102,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 122,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.9% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.09. The company had a trading volume of 179,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The stock has a market cap of $463.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

