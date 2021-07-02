Vitae (VITAE) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $20,541.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

