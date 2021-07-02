Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,341. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

