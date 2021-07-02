Vivid Coin Price Reaches $0.0008 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $6,371.76 and $15.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00168115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.65 or 0.99695830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

