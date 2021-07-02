Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

