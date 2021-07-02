Waifu Token (WAIF) Market Cap Hits $2.61 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $5,982.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00169896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,240.02 or 0.99905918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,756,506 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

