Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Securities

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 239,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 170,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

