Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

