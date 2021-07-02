Wall Street Games Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00125265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00169061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.03 or 1.00671284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

