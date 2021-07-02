Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. 296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

