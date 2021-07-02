Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 523,938 shares.The stock last traded at $119.45 and had previously closed at $119.57.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.