Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 523,938 shares.The stock last traded at $119.45 and had previously closed at $119.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.