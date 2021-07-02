Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy Sells 269 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 52,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.