Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is AGF Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,608 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $165,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,469,000 after buying an additional 523,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $142.48. The stock had a trading volume of 31,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,597. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

