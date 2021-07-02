Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $497.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 88.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 38,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

