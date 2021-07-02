Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after acquiring an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $146,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wayfair by 118.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 510,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $105,901,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W opened at $307.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.04. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.80 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

