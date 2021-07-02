WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $257.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.07. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

