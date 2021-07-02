Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,013 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

