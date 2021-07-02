Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $351,057,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $534.03 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $543.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

